Día de Los Muertos celebrated at Idaho State Museum

Día de Los Muertos is a culturally significant holiday celebrated in Latin America, Spain and the United States from Nov. 1-2.

BOISE, Idaho — In honor of the upcoming Día de Los Muertos holiday, the Idaho State Museum is holding a week-long celebration with a variety of events.

Día de Los Muertos is a culturally significant holiday celebrated in Latin America, Spain and the United States from Nov. 1-2. The holiday is a celebration of the lives of deceased loved ones.

The Idaho State Museum said these events are part of a larger effort to engage Idaho's Spanish-speaking community. The events kicked off on Saturday and will continue through Oct. 29.

"I think it's important to understand various cultures," said Emily Chivers, the curator of education at the Idaho State Museum. "We partner with our cultural partners from around the state and around the Treasure Valley to understand and as a museum, we want to make sure we're representing all Idahoans of diverse cultures of all countries."

Below is a list of the upcoming events:

Oct. 27, 7-8:30 p.m.: Interactive Altar Workshop- This free event includes a presentation on the history and design of the Día de Los Muertos altars, also known as "ofrendas" (offers). The altars are designed in Memorium of a deceased loved one and are believed to make the spirit of a deceased loved one feel welcome.

This free event includes a presentation on the history and design of the Día de Los Muertos altars, also known as "ofrendas" (offers). The altars are designed in Memorium of a deceased loved one and are believed to make the spirit of a deceased loved one feel welcome. Oct. 28, 6-6:30 p.m.: Nuestras Voces (Our Voices)- This free event is a virtual presentation conducted entirely in Spanish. The program will discuss the similarities and differences of how different countries celebrate Día de Los Muertos.

This free event is a virtual presentation conducted entirely in Spanish. The program will discuss the similarities and differences of how different countries celebrate Día de Los Muertos. Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.: Take and Make Activity Kits- Idaho State Museum staff will provide take and make activity kits that will allow participants to create traditional crafts from multiple Latin American cultures. This event is through the museum's partnership with the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa.