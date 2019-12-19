BOISE, Idaho — Santa and Mrs. Claus spent Wednesday afternoon at the Dick Eardley Senior Center in Boise for the home's annual Christmas party.

About a hundred people came out for the Christmas celebration. They spent the afternoon eating, decorating cookies, singing Christmas carols and socializing. Metro Meals on Wheels provided the Christmas meal.

"I think it's important for the older adults in our community to be here not just today, but everyday so they can interact with others," said Denise Peterson, senior programs coordinator for Boise Parks and Recreation. "Sometimes when they live alone they don't have anyone to talk to throughout the day and isolation can be a big issue, so having this opportunity to come down here and celebrate the holiday and lift their spirits and interact with others and socialize is really important."

The senior center is open Monday through Friday for lunch. Mary Lou Hay and Peggy Andrews were among those who attended. They told KTVB, socializing with other seniors makes them smile and helps them keep going in their golden years.

"My favorite part are the conversations," Hay said. "We had a great time singing of Christmas carols, it means kindness and joy and when you get older that means a lot."

