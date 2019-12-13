BOISE, Idaho — From the decorations to the ornaments and the twinkling lights, the most wonderful time of the year is on full display in neighborhoods throughout the Treasure Valley.

But if you haven't put up those Christmas lights yet there are some things you should know.

“The one thing that's probably the biggest concern is making sure you're not plugging in too many lights,” said Same Day Electric Service Manager Chris Avery.

The Boise-based company gets received hundreds of calls each year from people who have installed their own Christmas lights but something went wrong.

“Be very smart about where you're making those cord connections,” Avery said.

So how do you know how many lights you can install?

“A good typical rule is to not put more than four 40 foot strands together,” Avery said.

He also recommends installing a surge protector - you can pick one up at a local hardware store - if you have multiple strands running from one location. Just a reminder make sure those cords are labeled for outdoor use.

“The biggest thing you can do is making sure those strands of lights are listed by an accredited agency and aren't damaged,” said Boise Fire Dep. Chief Romeo Gervais.

Every year, the Boise Fire Department responds to fires sparked by Christmas lights, as well as dried-out Christmas trees.

“Make sure that your Christmas trees have an adequate water supply and that water is always full,” Gervais recommended.

Boise Fire also urges folks to turn off some of the lights at night or put them on a timer.

They also want to remind people to make sure they have working smoke detectors in the home, as well as working carbon monoxide detectors.

