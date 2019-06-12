BOISE, Idaho — There was no shortage of cocoa, carols and Christmas spirit Thursday night on the Boise State quad.

Dr. Marlene Tromp lit the university's Christmas tree with the help of Buster Bronco.

The first-year president hasn't missed any of Boise State's traditions since taking office last summer, and Thursday night was no different.

Before lighting the tree, Tromp had a message for all of Bronco Nation.

"We want to wish you a safe and happy holiday season," she said. "And we're gonna look for you this weekend at the Mountain West championship game to root on our Broncos."

The Boise State football team will be taking on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday at 2 p.m.

