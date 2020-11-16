Boise Holiday Tree set up in Grove Plaza Monday morning

The tree will also be surrounded by gift tags containing wish list items from the Women's and Children's Alliance.

BOISE, Idaho — The holiday spirit is coming to The Grove Plaza early this year.

On Monday morning, the City of Boise's Holiday Tree was installed in the Grove Plaza. Crews began cutting the tree at Heatherwood Senior Living and received a police escort through town to get the tree to its destination.

The tree, originally planted nearly 45 years ago, was donated to the City of Boise by Heatherwood Senior Living. It stands about 35 feet tall and is set to hold nearly 5,000 lights.

"Heatherwood Senior Living would like to thank City of Boise Parks and Rec and the Downtown Boise Association for choosing our magnificent Blue Spruce to represent Boise as the 2020 Christmas Tree on the Grove," said Heatherwood Executive Director Nichole Hunsaker. "If a tree has to be removed, what better way to extend its service from Heatherwood, where many Seniors enjoyed its growth since 1976, to the great City of Boise. We are so glad to be a part of the giving spirit of Christmas with our donation of this magnificent tree. We are truly honored to be a part of this."

Boise families and residents can kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 27. Visitors are encouraged to visit Downtown Boise's decorated windows, shops, and other festivities in a socially-distanced manner.

"We thank the residents of Heatherwood Senior Living for donating this year's tree and invite the Treasure Valley to Downtown Boise to enjoy the warmth and grandeur of this time-honored tradition," Jennifer Hensley of the Downtown Boise Association said. "Downtown Boise is the place to be this holiday season."

The tree will also be surrounded by gift tags containing wish list items from the Women's and Children's Alliance. Those who are able to donate items are encouraged to do so.

Items can be dropped off at any of the following Idaho Central Credit Union branches by Dec. 18. ICCU is also the presenting sponsor of the tree.

Downtown Branch: 200 N. 4th St. Boise, ID 83702

Vista Branch: 2770 S. Vista Ave., Boise, ID 83705

