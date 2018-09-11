LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream.

That’s how the song goes, right?

Well, put a little holiday spin on it and we have a new jam.

Blue Bell is releasing holiday flavors this season - recent ones included Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, Peppermint Ice Cream and Christmas Cookies. In keeping with the giving spirit, Blue Bell announce the returned of the fan favorite Mooo Bars.

Mooo Bars are vanilla bars coated with rich chocolate and will be available in stores starting on Thursday, Nov. 8 in a 12 pack.

"This classic novelty item was first introduced in 1985 and Blue Bell is excited to have these available once again!" the company said. "Initially, we will have limited distribution of this product. Mooo Bars are a great compliment to our classic Fudge Bars that returned in July!"

If you can’t find them, ask your grocer.

