Get ready to make a splash this summer with giant pool floats.

Sam’s Club has floats that can fit you and all your friends on floats shaped like a speedboat, flamingo or a swan.

The massive floats come complete with eight cup holders, a cooler and a built-in bench.

The floats cost around $170, but why float alone when you and a group of friends can go in on the larger than life purchase together and cut the cost? If seven people split the cost of the float it comes out to less than $30 a person.

Sam’s Club describes the floats as nine-feet-tall and 16-feet-wide.

No pool? No problem! The fun inflatable furniture can be used as a seating area on land.

