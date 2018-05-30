CONWAY, S.C. -- A South Carolina family got a big surprise over Memorial Day weekend.

Airman Tywan Lawson hadn't been home to Conway, about 30 minutes northwest of Myrtle Beach, in nearly five years. He worked with police to arrange a surprise reunion, and the department aired it live on Facebook last Saturday.

You can tell the military man was pretty nervous in the video shot by Tyres Knox Nesmith. But all the jitters were worth it; the entire family went nuts when they saw him.

Welcome home, Airman Lawson, and thank you for your service!

