BOISE, Idaho — Freddie Julius is one of those rare souls who makes you feel good about yourself.

He's seen thousands of shoppers come through his lane at the Albertsons store on State and 36th Streets over the decades, and all of them he considered to be his friends.

The former Navy sailor, who served during the Vietnam War, fell into a life of substance abuse when he came home.

Julius eventually found sobriety and devoted his life to helping others like him. As a chaplain, he counseled at the Boise VA Medical Center and the Ada County Juvenile Detention center.

And he turned to what he was best at - being everyone's friend - as a grocery store checker.

Last fall, Julius was diagnosed with throat cancer. Doctors removed his larynx and he was forced to retire.

Disability pay was half of his normal paycheck, meaning decisions had to be made on what bills to pay, which credit cards to max out and how he and his wife, also ailing, could make it to the end of the month.

Times like these, and people like Freddie, are the reasons a local nonprofit faith-based organization known as the PRAYnksters was created.

For the last couple of years the PRAYnkers have identified people at the end of their ropes and organized a surprise event to ease the pain and create a viral awareness of their struggle.

That’s what they did on Monday.

The PRAYnksters organized a "giving mob," made up of Julius' friends, former colleagues, and complete strangers. The group formed a long line at Veterans Memorial Park, and for the next 20 minutes poured cash, checks, gifts and more into a basket - all of which will go to help Julius and his wife through this difficult time.

And, all of this happened without Julius in attendance. Earlier on Monday, his wife was taken to the ER for a medical issue. And now there was another reason for the group to step up for a cause.

Julius emerged outside the ER where his wife was receiving care after receiving a message that he had a special delivery. He was handed a phone with video of what happened two hours earlier at Veterans Memorial Park.

He fought back the tears as the impact of the moment set in.

And then the PRAYnksters came out of the shadows into the light where he could see the large basket, filled to the brim with cards, cash and gifts - all of it for him.

“I can't believe it," he said. "This is just amazing, I’m speechless."

Jesse Fadel and Jeffrey Paul, the co-founders of the PRAYnksters wrapped their arms around him.

"You are the light in our community for everyone around you, Freddy,” Paul said.

“You are such a great, caring and loving person, and this is the least we could do for you in return," added Fadel.

A day of surprises for Freddie Julius ended with one he never saw coming and one that couldn’t have come at a better time.

"You just don’t know what this means to me," Julius said. "I love you all."

If you would like to help out Freddie Julius, a GoFundMe page has been set up.