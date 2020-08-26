x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Heartwarming

National Dog Day: Showing off Idaho's furry friends

Do you have a photo of your furry friend you want to share? Text us at (208) 321-5614.
Credit: Tegna
National Dog Day -- Aug. 26

BOISE, Idaho — August 26 is National Dog Day and we wanted to celebrate by showing off some of the Treasure Valley's finest furry friends. 

KTVB viewers have sent in their favorite photos of their pups. We wanted to share a few of them with you.

You can celebrate National Dog Day by texting photos of your pups to us at (208) 321-5614. You can also message us on Facebook or use the #7pets on Instagram.

Wayne texted this photo of his pups named Jax and Annie to us today. What a cute couple of friends.

Credit: Wayne-KTVB Viewer

Anastasia shared this photo of her two babies, Max and Stella, cooling off while the heat is still beating down. Are those eyes not the most precious thing you've ever seen?

Credit: Anastasia-KTVB Viewer

That vibrant fur is popping in the sunlight. Susan texted this photo to us after a day in the sun with her fur best friend, Benelli.

Credit: Susan-KTVB Viewer

Joyce texted this photo of her dog, Lance, with the following caption:

"My 86-year-old husband's constant companion, Lance, was a dog our daughter rescued and she thought he would be perfect for her dad. Lance overcame his extreme timidness and now goes everywhere with him. Over the COVID lockdown, my husband wrote a book, and he insisted that Lance had to be included on the cover photo!" 

We can surely see why! 

Credit: Joyce- KTVB Viewer

One of our viewers sent us this picture of their happy Goldendoodle, Rhaine. She sure looks happy to be photographed.

Credit: KTVB Viewer

Related Articles

Watch more 'Local News'

See them all in our YouTube playlist: