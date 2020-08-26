National Dog Day: Showing off Idaho's furry friends

Do you have a photo of your furry friend you want to share? Text us at (208) 321-5614.

BOISE, Idaho — August 26 is National Dog Day and we wanted to celebrate by showing off some of the Treasure Valley's finest furry friends.

KTVB viewers have sent in their favorite photos of their pups. We wanted to share a few of them with you.

Wayne texted this photo of his pups named Jax and Annie to us today. What a cute couple of friends.

Anastasia shared this photo of her two babies, Max and Stella, cooling off while the heat is still beating down. Are those eyes not the most precious thing you've ever seen?

That vibrant fur is popping in the sunlight. Susan texted this photo to us after a day in the sun with her fur best friend, Benelli.

Joyce texted this photo of her dog, Lance, with the following caption:

"My 86-year-old husband's constant companion, Lance, was a dog our daughter rescued and she thought he would be perfect for her dad. Lance overcame his extreme timidness and now goes everywhere with him. Over the COVID lockdown, my husband wrote a book, and he insisted that Lance had to be included on the cover photo!"

We can surely see why!

One of our viewers sent us this picture of their happy Goldendoodle, Rhaine. She sure looks happy to be photographed.

