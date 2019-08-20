NAMPA, Idaho — Mayor Debbie Kling honored a group of Nampa High School football players on Monday after they gave a 9-year-old boy, who has autism, a birthday he'll never forget.

Last month, the team attended Christian Larsen's birthday party after they found out only one person had RSVP'd, and he didn't have many friends coming.

KTVB highlighted the players for our 7's Hero segment, and the story went viral, making national headlines.

MORE: Nampa High School football team stays humble after little boy's birthday party goes viral

At Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Kling presented the players and Coach Dan Holtry with a "Mayor's Recognition" certificate and City of Nampa medal, noting their "kindness, integrity and service."

Christian, who was on hand for the ceremony, was also presented with a medal, as well as a belated birthday present.

The 9-year-old showed his appreciation to his newfound friends by giving them a hug.

9-year-old Christian Larsen hugs members of the Nampa High School football team, who surprised him by showing up at his birthday party.

City of Nampa

"Thank you to Coach Holtry for being a leader both on and off the field and for reminding us all about the power of kindness," the city said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to Christian's mom, Lindsey, for sharing Christian's story... and her words of encouragement she shared tonight."

Since the original story broke, the team has been celebrated locally and nationally for their good deed. The Nampa High football program has also received an outpouring of support, as well as donations.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app

Watch more High School Sports:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: