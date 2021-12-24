Nampa firefighters, officers save puppy that got stuck in pipe

The teamwork put a smile on the face of a little boy.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho firefighters, police officers, paramedics and dispatchers go to work every day knowing they might have to respond to car crashes, house fires, crimes or a major disaster.

However, for those who stand ready to help in big emergencies, no job is too small. One example: an incident that unfolded Thursday in Nampa.

The Nampa Fire Department got a call about a puppy named Tico, accidentally trapped in a small pipe in front of a house.

With the help of Nampa Police dispatchers and an animal control officer, firefighters were able to save Tico, who they've dubbed "Tico the Christmas dog."

The pictures posted on Facebook show the firefighters in action and, finally, the reunion between Tico and a very happy little boy.

Maggie O'Mara of KTVB's "Wake Up Idaho" posted the pictures on her Facebook page.

It's one example of some good news happening in our community, and it's the kind of news Maggie loves to share with her followers online and with our viewers every weekday morning on "Wake Up Idaho," airing from 5 to 7 a.m. on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7.

Photos: Nampa firefighters rescue puppy that was stuck in a pipe 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Watch more Local News: