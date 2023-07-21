Country star Morgan Wallen connects with family of Ethan Chapin, helps honor his memory

Months before he was murdered, Ethan Chapin and his mother shared a moment over one of Wallen's songs. The singer heard the story. His response is unforgettable.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — People around the world who've followed news about the killings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 know Ethan Chapin as one of the victims, and maybe not much more than a name and a few photographs. To his family and friends, of course, he meant infinitely more — as a friend, classmate, basketball teammate, brother and son — remembered more for the 20 short years he was alive than the horrific way his life ended.

Stacy Chapin, Ethan's mom, recently shared a story from Mother's Day 2022 that led to another touching moment just a few days ago. KTVB's Maggie O'Mara saw her post and, with Chapin's blessing, shared the story on "Wake Up Idaho."

"On Mother's Day 2022, Ethan sent me the best text about how Morgan Wallen had written a song for his mom, Lesli Wallen, and how that could be our song. It was a very touching moment between us. I listen to 'I Thought You Should Know' all the time," Chapin wrote. "I've told this story a lot, and to our surprise, a very kind person made an introduction."

On July 14, the Chapin family met Morgan Wallen, who's spent a lot of time at the top or close to it on the country music charts in recent years. Wallen gifted the Chapin family and some of their friends tickets to his concert in San Diego.

"Morgan's mom, Lesli, even flew in! It was an incredibly bittersweet, full-circle moment," Chapin wrote. "Truthfully, the show would have been enough."

But there was more.

"Morgan handed us a donation check to the Ethan's Smile Foundation," Chapin wrote. "It was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn't easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family."

The family created Ethan's Smile to prioritize scholarship funding for graduating high school students in Washington state's Skagit Valley, where Ethan was born, raised, and graduated from Mount Vernon High School before attending the University of Idaho with his fellow triplets, sister Maizie and brother Hunter. The family is also looking to provide scholarships for students who choose the University of Idaho.

More information about the Ethan's Smile Foundation is on its website. You can also check out "Smile Spotlights" on the foundation's Facebook page.

Chapin didn't disclose the amount of Wallen's donation to Ethan's Smile, but she did say, "thank you for everything," and included a link to Wallen's own foundation. Its Instagram profile states that the foundation was created to help support programs for youth in sports and music, and to lend a hand to communities in need.

