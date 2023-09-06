McDonald's employee celebrating 50 years of service honored

For half of a century, Emma Brittian has been a stabilizing force at the restaurant location.

ATHENS, Ga. — People change jobs quickly in the U.S. On average, workers stay at a company for under three years. But one woman in East Athens has stayed put.

Emma Brittian has been cooking up her own recipe for success.

The food comes out in a flurry at the McDonald's in East Athens, but it's the pulse of this place that makes it special.

“Emma is like a heartbeat at a restaurant,” owner Paul Messer said.

For 50 years, Brittian has been keeping the beat. Messer said she's a stabilizing force. He is celebrating her half century of employment.

And at 68, she's determined to make it a lot more.

“I joke and tell my grandchildren, 'if I'm 100 years old and in a wheelchair, and I can come up here and work, I want to do it.'"

This is where she wants to be. She calls it a privilege to have a job and to be respected on it. That respect creates a rhythm at the restaurant that only Emma can keep.

She's a leader, a doer, and a cheerleader. But those three words don't even begin to describe the impact that she has on her coworkers. Brittian calls everyone she meets, “baby." She also brought her own babies to the job -- working shifts with her granddaughter.

When Brittian was promoted to general manager, she decided to step down as GM after a short while so she could go back to working with her people.

“I just fit in, and I just loved what I was doing," she said.

She treats everyone like family. They know her heart and she knows their orders. Brittian wants to show people it's not a drive-thru but rather a place to stay.

“I love what I do," she said. "I love my people."

And they love her back. So now when you drive up to the location, her 50 years of service are on display. The restaurant created a dedicated parking space right out front for Brittian.

“It was breathtaking, it was tears of joy," she said.

It's a way to honor her years of kindness, respect, and dignity she's brought to the fast food industry.

“He unveiled the sign with my name on it and I was shocked and I couldn't say anything,” she said, wiping away tears.

It's a permanent marker of the mark she makes.

“And at some point, she deserves to retire. And even when she retires, that'll be her spot,” Messer said.