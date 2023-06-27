'It's healing': Community members welcoming Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica

People can visit the "The Wall That Heals" 24/7 starting Wednesday afternoon and ending Sunday at 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Hundreds of community members welcomed "The Wall That Heals," brought in by a giant truck and flanked by more than 150 motorcycle riders Tuesday afternoon.

"We have finally got them welcomed home," Vietnam veteran Phil Hawkins said.

The traveling wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund started the program in 1996 when staff realized not everyone could travel to D.C.

Located at the Scentsy Commons, Meridian is the wall's 34th stop this year. Tom Ressler, committee member and Air Force veteran, said they applied in November.

Bringing the wall to the Treasure Valley is well-worth all the work, he said.

"We have many families that have family members that are on the wall, and they've never had a chance to see the wall or do a rubbing of their names," Ressler said. "Now they're going to have an opportunity to do that."

Volunteers will put the wall together Wednesday morning. It opens Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. and closes Sunday afternoon. People can visit 24/7 and have any of their questions answered by a veteran.

More than 58,000 names are etched into the wall, including hundreds of Idahoans who were killed or missing in action. Hawkins will be looking for the name of his best friend, who died in Vietnam.

"You see the names of your buddies on the wall," he said. "You see the names of the people that you knew were in combat with.

Like the name suggests, Hawkins said seeing the wall helps the healing process. He hopes people from all around the Treasure Valley visit.

"It gives you a chance to think of the guys you lost," he said, "but yet, the guys that made it, and we all work together to support one another through these rough times."

Many family members of service men and women also attended Tuesday's arrival, including Debby Bundy. Her son died four years ago while deployed.

Amid all the tragedy, she said seeing the community gather and welcome the wall gave her hope.

"To see these names and these riders reminds me that none of these men or women will ever be forgotten," Bundy said, "just like my son won't be forgotten, and that means the world to me."

Hawkins was also encouraged by the turnout. He said people who served in Vietnam were not welcomed or supported when they returned home.

"Now we are," he said. "What an honor it is to be to be remembered, and now they can we can all say welcome home to their new soldiers as they come home."

The official opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. There is also a candlelight vigil and reading of Idahoans on the wall at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.