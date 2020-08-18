Local couple makes a splash during wedding at Lucky Peak

After rescheduling their wedding three times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a local couple decided to have their wedding in a different way.

BOISE, Idaho — Many couples have had to reschedule and even cancel their weddings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Ada County, a new measure was just implemented by Central District Health limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. With this mandate, a wedding seems almost impossible.

Jason and Michelle Rice of the Treasure Valley had to reschedule their wedding three different times because of the pandemic. After reschedule number three, however, the couple decided they were tired of waiting and decided to move forward with a different plan.

The couple held a socially distant wedding at Lucky Peak here in Boise. During the ceremony, the couple jumped into the water fully clothed in wedding attire, swam to a nearby jet ski and took off together.

They said it was absolutely perfect and so much fun. Talk about a memorable wedding, right?

