Idaho cat rescued after being stuck in a tree for two days

A Harrison firefighter with climbing experience went up the red fir to safely bring Fred down.

HARRISON, IDAHO, Idaho — A black cat named Fred was rescued by the fire department in Harrison two days after being stuck high up in a red fir tree.

In a Facebook post, The East Side Fire Department (ESFD) said they saved Fred after the owners realized he'd been stuck in the tree for at least two days. David M. Bruyette, an ESFD firefighter with climbing experience, went up the red fir to safely bring Fred down.

Red fir trees grow to be 150 to 200 feet. The responder took on the challenge of climbing the tall tree and safely got the cat down.

"Fred and his owners were very appreciative," ESFD said in the post. "Fred will spend the evening on a warm lap in front of the fire instead of another night in the tree."

