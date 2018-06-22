According to a viral Facebook post with nearly 90,000 shares, the kindness of a 15-year-old girl has taken the internet by storm.

The post, posted by Lynette Scriber, describes a man who is both deaf and blind who was flying unaccompanied after visiting his sister. The flight attendants did not know how to communicate with him but knew that he could read sign language if he could feel the shapes.

A 15-year-old girl on the flight, Clara, had taught herself sign language because she is dyslexic and it was the easiest foreign language for her to learn. She spent the flight tending to the man's needs and allowing him to feel each and every letter she signed in order to make sure they were communicating clearly.

So heartwarming.

According to the post, Alaska Airlines is aware of this touching moment and have reached out to all parties involved.

