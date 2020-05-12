Hayden librarian donates audio books to COVID-19 patients in isolation at Kootenai Health

"I wanted people to feel less lonely, and books can do that," Hayden librarian Jessica Bowman said.

HAYDEN, Idaho — After reading an article about the isolation COVID patients face while they're in the hospital, Hayden librarian Jessica Bowman decided she had to help.

"For people who are isolated in the hospital, audiobooks can provide a much-needed distraction, companionship and possibly hope," Bowman said. She serves as the Library Manager at the Community Library Network. "I wanted people to feel less lonely, and books can do that."

Bowman and Circulation Supervisor Chelsea Summerlin applied for a grant to buy "Playaway" portable media players for the Kootenai Health Foundation.

United Way of North Idaho awarded the Community Library Network $600 to buy 10 of the Playaways using the Coeur d'Alene COVID-19 relief fund.

According to the library, Playaways are small, easy to use and easy to sanatize.

"We found a very unique need and thought that this would be a great way to help our community and Kootenai Health," Bowman said.