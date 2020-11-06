Good news: Kuna PD meets little girl scared of police

"Your 20 minutes with her will undoubtedly be a lifetime positive memory for her!” Kuna mom Kristi Summers said of Kuna Police Department.

KUNA, Idaho — We need all the positive stories we can get right now, yes? Thanks to the Kuna Police Department and a local mother, we have just the thing to put a smile on your face today.

Kristi Summers sent photos and a special story about Kuna police officers to KTVB's Maggie O'Mara. Summers said that herself and her 4-year-old daughter encountered a police vehicle recently, and her daughter's reaction was surprising.

“About a week ago while getting gas, a police officer parked his cruiser and went inside to grab a drink or snacks. I showed our 4-year-old year old daughter the police car, as I often point out our community helpers," Summers wrote. "However, this time she responded by saying 'I hope there isn't a policeman inside there...they scare me!'"

Summers then sent an email to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office explaining the situation, and asked if Kuna police officers ever met with kids in the community.

Summers said she received a quick response from ACSO. On Wednesday afternoon, Kuna police officers showed up at her home.

"They greeted our daughter with a stuffed dog, fun information pack for kids and let her climb into the squad car and turn the lights on and off, as well as the siren," Summers wrote. "I will never forget the high five she gave the officers or the fact that after they left she told me, 'Mama, they weren't scary after all'."

Summers went on to thank Kuna PD for taking the time to help her little girl conquer a fear, writing "Your 20 minutes with her will undoubtedly be a lifetime positive memory for her!”