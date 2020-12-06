Good News: 5-year-old girl plays fiddle outside Caldwell retirement home

"My heart is smiling because I made the people in the windows smile," Stella Smith said to her mom.

CALDWELL, Idaho — KTVB's Maggie O' Mara has been sharing good news stories on her Facebook page during this uncertain and unprecedented time.

This story, however, put an especially big smile on our faces.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing home and assisted living facilities have been closed to the public, meaning residents are not able to have visitors.

One little girl decided that the residents at Prestige Autumn Wind in Caldwell deserved a special, socially distant visit.

5-year-old Stella Smith and her mom Sarah decided to visit Prestige Autumn Wind on Thursday so Stella could play the fiddle for the residents. She played outside as residents watched her from inside.

After playing for the residents, Stella turned to her mom and told her "My heart is smiling because I made the people in the windows smile."

Thursday was also Stella's birthday! It warmed our hearts to see her spend her special day making others happy.