Country music superstar Luke Combs grants wish of Georgia 8-year-old by bringing him up on stage

Cooper Massengill recently beat his battle with leukemia after he was diagnosed when he was just 3-years-old.

ATLANTA — A Georgia 8-year-old boy had his dream come true after performing on stage with his country music idol, Luke Combs.

“I went out there and stole the show,” Cooper Massengill said.

Massengill recently beat his battle with leukemia after his family received his diagnosis when he was just 3-years-old.

After he moved to the survivors’ clinic, Georgia’s Make-A-Wish flew him and his family to meet the country legend. Cooper and his parents attended the country star's Boston concert, where he “stole the show” with his idol.

“When we went, we didn’t have any expectations but just going to the concert and maybe getting a meet and greet,” his mother said

His parents said that the bold 8-year-old approached the star and asked him if he could sing with him on stage.

Combs replied with, “Yeah, we can make that happen. We could definitely do that.”

“I mean, he didn’t think about it, nothing. It just came out of his mouth,” Cooper’s mother added.

Cooper told 11Alive he wasn’t nervous singing in front of a stadium filled with 65,000 people. His parents said they were so proud to see a stadium full of people cheering for their son.

The proud Georgia parents added that their son has shown courage and strength through cancer and it meant the world to see the 8-year-old filled with joy.

Cooper started third-grade in Columbus, where he is coming back to class with quite a story to tell his friends.