Emersyn is the first child of Sean and Erin Pugh.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell welcomed a healthy baby on Christmas evening.

Officials with the hospital said Emersyn Violet was born at 8:52 p.m. She weighs 6 pounds, 1 ounce and is 18 inches long.

