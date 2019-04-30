BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State softball team hit a home run for a Boise girl who's been going through a rough time.

Monday afternoon at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame, the team made 12-year-old Marissa Daigle an honorary Bronco for life, complete with a signing ceremony.

Marissa is battling a rare soft-tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma. She was diagnosed after developing a small tumor in her left elbow.

Doctors used radiation and surgery to remove the tumor, and Marissa's mom says scans show no evidence of the cancer.

But the journey isn't over, and her family is grateful for the support and friendship of the softball team.

"It's a great thing for the girls to be able to feel... cherished and supported," Andrea Daigle said. "And I think it's great just for us to have that extra arm to have around us or shoulder to cry on if we need to, and happiness to go and watch their games.

"Marissa has known people who passed from cancer - her grandpa, a close friend of hers - and so it's affected her, but I think she tries to put a positive outlook on everything she comes across," Andrea added.

Marissa was 7's Hero back in October 2017 thanks to her work in helping other kids struggling with their own cancer battles.

Boise State Softball and Marissa were connected through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, which aims to improve the quality of life for children battling cancer by pairing them with teams and other community groups.