Boise nonprofit brings miniature horses to greet healthcare workers at St. Luke's

"THANK YOU to the awesome St. Luke's team who is definitely making a difference in the lives of those you serve," Laurie Bell said in the message. "Mini Joys works with many families who have children battling cancer, other rare diseases, and physical and emotional challenges. We hear over and over from them just how loving and caring your team is! Whether you work behind the scenes to keep the hospital up and running, or face to face with the patients - YOU are appreciated!!!! We hope you find JOY in knowing you ALL are impacting lives for the better and making the world just a little brighter!"