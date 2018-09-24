BOISE - A group of kids were out hustling for some great causes in their Boise neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Skyler, Paige and Steven say they spent all day baking on Saturday, and all day Sunday holding a bake sale at the intersection of Jefferson and 24th streets.

All of the money raised at the sale will go toward several causes that are near and dear to their hearts.

"So we are raising money for an abused horse, so we can pay for her medical bills," Skyler said. "And our cousin is fighting the wildfires in California. And Paige is helping out kids who don't have moms or dads.

"I love horses and I want to help them with everything I have," she added.

The kids say the best seller on Sunday was cake pops and dark chocolate chip cookies.

