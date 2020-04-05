Boise girl delivers hundreds of cards to nursing homes

Joey recruited friends and neighbors to help make more than 400 cards for residents at local assisted living facilities.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise girl has found a heartwarming way to spread cheer to residents of local assisted living facilities.

Christina Klaas sent us photos of her daughter Joey delivering more than 400 cards to various nursing homes.

Residents at these facilities tend to be among the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19. Due to social distancing rules, many of them are struggling with loneliness during the ongoing quarantine.

That's why Joey put together a community project to lift the spirits of those who live in the facilities.

"She delivered over 400 cards to 10 different facilities," Christina said of her daughter. "She recruited help from friends and neighbors with making the cards. A lovely community project!"

