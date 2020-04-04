8-year-old makes signs to hold up for mother in hospital during COVID-19 outbreak

Fox Jackson V hasn't seen his mom in almost three weeks because of the hospital's visitor restrictions. But, that isn't stopping him from giving her his love.

TAMPA, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been keeping some families apart for weeks.

Like 8-year-old Fox Jackson V. He hasn't seen his mom in almost three weeks because she is in the hospital about to give birth to his twin sisters.

But, that didn't stop him from showing her how much she means to him. Fox held up signs outside his mom's window that said, "Hi mom" and "I love you."

Fox's mom, Marcie LeBlanc, is in the hospital with complications from her pregnancy. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, her family isn't allowed to see her.

"It was a little bit scary thinking about doing it by myself and not - this is the longest I’ve been away from my son. But he’s doing really well," Marcie said.

Fox said he and his family were missing their mom pretty bad, so he decided to show her how much she means to them.

"We were holding up our signs so that mom could see us and she’d know that we miss her and love her!" Fox said.

His mom said she had binoculars to look out and see Fox and her family holding up the signs.

"I can see what them and feel like I'm part of that they're doing," Marcie said.

Marcie said she isn't worried about Fox becoming a big brother and he already had an older brother himself.

