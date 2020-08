Staff Sergeant Hailie Wilds got a very furry and slobbery welcome home from her dog Colt.

BOISE, Idaho — We want to give a welcome home to one of our military heroes.

Staff Sergeant Hailie Wilds is a member of the Idaho Air National Guard.

She got a very furry and slobbery welcome home this week.

Her pup Colt missed her so very much, and he let her know how happy he was to have her home.

She was deployed to Southeast Asia with the 124th Fighter Wing.