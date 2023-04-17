Easy, healthy & delicious: Try this vegan chickpea shawarma salad!

High in iron, potassium and flavor, this vegan twist on shawarma is a quick and easy meal you can prep ahead for the work week.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a flavor-packed vegan garbanzo shawarma salad! With just a few minutes in the kitchen, you can have a full week's worth of meals ready to go.

Serves 4

All you need:

Salad:

2 (15-oz) cans Hy-Vee no salt added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp.Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

1 tbsp. harissa seasoning

6 cups kale, chopped

2 tsp. fresh lime juice

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt, divided

4 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup red onions, sliced

2 avocados, seeded, peeled, and sliced

Dressing:

½ cup Fairlife plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

Lime wedges, for garnish, if desired

All you do:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray. Spread garbanzo beans on prepared baking pan; pat dry with paper towels. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle with harissa seasoning. Roast 10 to 12 minutes or until golden, stirring halfway through; cool. For Salads: Place 6 cups chopped kale in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, fresh lime juice, and salt. Gently massage with fingers until kale is dark green and tender. Add chopped romaine lettuce and half of the roasted garbanzo beans; toss to combine. Divide mixture among 4 serving plates. Top each with 1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup sliced red onion, 1/2 avocado, and remaining roasted garbanzo beans. For Dressing: Stir together yogurt, fresh lime juice, finely chopped cilantro, and salt in a small bowl. Drizzle salads with yogurt mixture. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.