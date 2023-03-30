Two Idaho chefs named finalists for prestigious award

Salvador Alamilla and Kris Komori are up for the James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef: Mountain division.

Two Idaho chefs are finalists for prestigious food industry awards.

Salvador Alamilla and Kris Komori are two of five chefs up for the 2023 Best Chef: Mountain division award from the James Beard Foundation. Alamilla is a chef at Amano, in Caldwell; and Komori of KIN, in Boise.

Dan Ansotegui, of Ansots, in Boise; and Kibrom Milash, of Kibrom’s Ethiopian & Eritrean Food, also in Boise, were named best chef semifinalists in January.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability,” according to its website.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards honor restaurants, bars, bakeries, chefs, restaurateurs and more across the country. Winners will be announced June 5 and celebrated at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

A full list of finalists and more information about the awards and how to attend are available at jamesbeard.org. Tickets to the Restaurant and Chef Awards go on sale March 31.

