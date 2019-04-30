Starbucks is bringing back a popular summertime drink along with some new offerings.

You can begin enjoying its S'mores Frappuccinos on Tuesday, April 30. It's made with a marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk and ice. It's then finished off with more marshmallowy whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble. No campfire needed!

The frozen beverage comes in at just under 500 calories for a Grande size -- not keto friendly. The drink was first introduced in 2015.

Also in stores starting Tuesday is the "Dragon Drink," which combines coconut milk with mango and other fruit flavors. Also it's really colorful so it is Instagram-friendly.

The Dragon Drink

Starbucks

USA TODAY reports other products include the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frap, Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap, and the Frost Doughnut Cake Pop.

Also starting Tuesday, you can order Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccinos and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccinos anytime, anywhere in the U.S. and Canada, reports Cosmopolitan.

