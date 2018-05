Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, to taste

¼ tsp cinnamon – optional

Kabob:

Frozen whole grain waffles

Fruit cut in cubes, such as bananas, pineapple, berries, melon or apples

PREPARATION

1. Stir yogurt, peanut butter, and maple syrup or honey until no lumps remain. Serve with assorted dippers.

2. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

