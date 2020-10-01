Two Good Blueberry Coconut Chia Pudding

Makes 1 serving Nutrition Information: Calories 237, Total Fat 9 g, Omega-3s 1.9 g, Saturated Fat 4.5 g, Cholesterol 4 mg, Sodium 66 mg, Potassium 301 mg, Total Carbohydrates 23.5 g, Dietary Fiber 5.5 g, Protein 16.5 g

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup milk (or milk alternative) of your choice

1/4 cup blueberry Two Good™ yogurt

1 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup

1/8 teaspoon coconut extract

1/4 cup blueberries (if larger size, cut them in half)

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon toasted unsweetened coconut

DIRECTIONS:

In a serving bowl or glass, gently stir the milk of choice, blueberry yogurt, maple syrup, and coconut extract together until blended. Stir in the blueberries, chia seeds and toasted coconut.

Cover the dish and refrigerate. After 30-60 minutes, stir to distribute the seeds evenly and return the covered dish to the refrigerator to sit overnight.

Enjoy as a breakfast, snack or dessert!