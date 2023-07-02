Super Bowl snacks: homemade soft pretzels

BOISE, Idaho — This recipe, courtesy of Alton Brown, makes eight servings of homemade soft pretzels.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups warm water
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 packet dry active yeast
- 4½ cups flour
- 3 Tablespoons oil, divided
- ⅔ cup baking soda
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Coarse salt
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C).
- In a bowl, mix water, salt, and sugar until combined. Add yeast, and let rest 5 minutes until yeast starts to foam.
- Add flour and 2 tablespoons of oil, and mix thoroughly until a dough forms. Remove the dough and use the remaining oil to cover the bowl.
- Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and leave in a warm place for 1 hour.
- Cut dough into 8 pieces and roll them out into thin ropes, twisting the two ends to form a pretzel shape.
- Add baking soda to a large pot of water, and bring to a rolling 7. boil. Boil each pretzel for 30 seconds per side.
- Transfer pretzels to a baking sheet, brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until golden brown.
- Enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of Alton Brown
For more food ideas from the KTVB Kitchen, check out our YouTube playlist below.
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.