Super Bowl snacks: homemade soft pretzels

Justin Corr and son demonstrate Alton Brown's pretzel recipe as Wake Up Idaho counts down the days 'til kickoff between the Chiefs and Eagles.

BOISE, Idaho — This recipe, courtesy of Alton Brown, makes eight servings of homemade soft pretzels.

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups warm water
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 packet dry active yeast
  • 4½ cups flour
  • 3 Tablespoons oil, divided
  • ⅔ cup baking soda
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Coarse salt

Preparation

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C).
  2. In a bowl, mix water, salt, and sugar until combined. Add yeast, and let rest 5 minutes until yeast starts to foam.
  3. Add flour and 2 tablespoons of oil, and mix thoroughly until a dough forms. Remove the dough and use the remaining oil to cover the bowl.
  4. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and leave in a warm place for 1 hour.
  5. Cut dough into 8 pieces and roll them out into thin ropes, twisting the two ends to form a pretzel shape.
  6. Add baking soda to a large pot of water, and bring to a rolling 7. boil. Boil each pretzel for 30 seconds per side.
  7. Transfer pretzels to a baking sheet, brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until golden brown.
  8. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Alton Brown

