Buffalo Cauliflower Bites



1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite sizes



Dipping Sauce – In a mixing bowl, combine the following:

½ cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

½ tablespoon fresh dill

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Batter – Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Prepare the batter by combining

the following:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Buffalo Sauce – In a mixing bowl, combine the following:

3 tablespoons dairy-free butter, melted

5 oz bottle of cayenne pepper sauce

1 teaspoon honey



Directions:

1. Gently toss the cauliflower with the batter, being sure to coat the cauliflower

thoroughly.

2. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a rack on top of the foil. Generously spray the rack with cooking spray and place the coated cauliflower bites onto the rack, being sure to leave space between each one.

3. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the cauliflower bites start to brown.

4. While the cauliflower bites are baking, prepare the Buffalo Sauce by melting 3 tablespoons dairy-free butter and mix with cayenne pepper sauce and honey. Whisk to combine. Give it a taste and adjust the flavors to your liking. If it's too hot, add more honey. If the buffalo sauce is too sweet, then add more cayenne pepper sauce.

5. When the cauliflower bites are ready, remove from the oven and place into a glass bowl. Toss with the buffalo sauce.

6. Spray the rack with cooking spray again and place the buffalo cauliflower bites back on the rack. Put back in the oven for 10 more minutes until browned to your liking. Remove the buffalo cauliflower bites from oven and allow to cool slightly.



Pear and Brie Quesadillas with Mango Chutney



Ingredients:

2 medium onions, sliced

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon dried thyme

1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 (10 inch) flour tortillas

2 medium pears

8 ounce Brie cheese, optional to remove rind



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cut Brie into 1/4 inch slices.

3. Place tortillas on a large baking sheet. Brush one side of tortillas with oil and flip.

4. Place a few slices of Brie on half of each tortilla. Top with pear and onion slices, sprinkle with rosemary, thyme and sugar. Fold tortilla in half.

5. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown and Brie is melted. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into 8 equal pie-shaped pieces. Serve with Mango

Chutney dipping sauce.

Mango Chutney

Ingredients:

2 medium mangos, peeled and rough chopped

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 small red pepper, diced

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

Combine ingredients into a saucepan. Bring to boil over high heat, then reduce and let boil gently, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until fruit is tender and mixture is thickened. Let cool before serving alongside prepared quesadillas.