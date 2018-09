Recipe from Yvonne Anderson-Thomas, Brown Shuga Soul Food

Ingredients

3 or 4 yams, washed and peeled

Cinnamon

Brown sugar

Butter

Honey

Nutmeg

Vanilla

Cubed, peeled sweet potatoes

Preparation

Put all ingredients in a bowl. Stir to mix well, then place on a baking sheet. Bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour at 350 degrees until fork tender. Use as a side dish. Vegetarian and gluten free -- if you want it to be vegan, don't add butter.

