Recipe by Chef Franck Bacquet's Restaurant, 1117 E. Winding Creek Rd., Suite 150, Eagle, ID 83616, Phone: (208) 577-6238

Fruits de Mer Provencal

1 Lb clams

1 Lb mussels

½ Lb bay scallops

8 shrimp (U-15 size)

½ Cup dry white wine

1 Cup diced tomatoes

½ Cup diced onions

1 leek, sliced thin

3 cloves garlic, minced

Fresh parsley

1 cup of tomato sauce

1 Lemon

Salt and pepper

Herbs de Provence

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 tbsp butter

1 Tbsp pesto

In large saute pan on medium heat, heat olive oil and butter. Add prawns and braise on each side for 1 minute, then set aside. Add clams, mussels, onions, diced tomatoes, garlic, and leeks to hot pan. Saute for 2 minutes, add white wine, tomatoes sauce, parsley, herbs de Provence, and salt & pepper (to taste). Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until mussels and clams have opened. Remove lid and add scallops, pesto, and then reduce liquid by half. Add pre-braised prawns, and cook for additional 2-3 minutes. Garnish with lemon and parsley. Serve with a dry sauvignon blanc, such as Sancerre.

Bon Appétit !

© 2018 KTVB