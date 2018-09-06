Recipe by Chef Franck Bacquet's Restaurant, 1117 E. Winding Creek Rd., Suite 150, Eagle, ID 83616, Phone: (208) 577-6238
Fruits de Mer Provencal
1 Lb clams
1 Lb mussels
½ Lb bay scallops
8 shrimp (U-15 size)
½ Cup dry white wine
1 Cup diced tomatoes
½ Cup diced onions
1 leek, sliced thin
3 cloves garlic, minced
Fresh parsley
1 cup of tomato sauce
1 Lemon
Salt and pepper
Herbs de Provence
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 tbsp butter
1 Tbsp pesto
In large saute pan on medium heat, heat olive oil and butter. Add prawns and braise on each side for 1 minute, then set aside. Add clams, mussels, onions, diced tomatoes, garlic, and leeks to hot pan. Saute for 2 minutes, add white wine, tomatoes sauce, parsley, herbs de Provence, and salt & pepper (to taste). Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until mussels and clams have opened. Remove lid and add scallops, pesto, and then reduce liquid by half. Add pre-braised prawns, and cook for additional 2-3 minutes. Garnish with lemon and parsley. Serve with a dry sauvignon blanc, such as Sancerre.
Bon Appétit !