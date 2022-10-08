Recipe for Basque Chorizo and Potato Frittata from Grill Dads

Potatoes and chorizo: The Hall and Oates of breakfast. The Starsky and Hutch of brunch.

BOISE, Idaho — There may be no better breakfast duo than chorizo and potato, the Grill Dads say. It’s the Hall and Oates of breakfast. The Starsky and Hutch of brunch. This can be a simple rustic breakfast, the centerpiece of a bougie brunch or a Sunday meal prep dish for a busy workweek.

This Basque Chorizo and Potato Frittata serves 10 to 12 people. Prep time is about 25 minutes; cook time is 20 minutes.

For the Frittata

8 oz. (226 g) Basque-style chorizo (see Tip)

3 Tbsp. (45 ml) olive oil

1 lb. (454 g) Yukon gold potatoes, about

2 medium potatoes, quartered and sliced in ¼-inch (6-mm) pieces

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt, for seasoning

8 large eggs

⅓ cup (80 ml) heavy cream

¼ cup (25 g) finely grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

A tip

If you can’t find Basque chorizo, Andouille is a readily available substitute. Allow the sausage to cool down before you slice it so all the juices stay in the sausage! Make sure you don't use Spanish or Mexican chorizo. They are wildly different.

For the Salad

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) sherry vinegar

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp kosher salt

5 oz. (142 g) arugula

¼ cup (15 g) finely chopped fresh parsley

2 oz. (57 g) Manchego cheese, shaved

Prep your grill for two-zone cooking or heat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Grill the chorizo over high heat for 2 minutes on each side. Remove to cool, and then quarter and slice into ¼-inch (6-cm) pieces.

Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch (25-cm) cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chorizo followed by the potatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic and a big pinch of kosher salt to the pan, and toss to coat them in the oil. Cook the vegetable mixture for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the potatoes are tender. While the potatoes cook, make the egg mixture.

Whisk the eggs, heavy cream, Parmesan, a pinch of kosher salt and black pepper in a medium-sized mixing bowl until smooth. When the potatoes are tender, add the egg mixture to the hot pan, move to the lower heat side of the grill or the oven and cook for 18 to 22 minutes. The frittata is finished when the center is set and the top is just beginning to brown.

While the frittata cooks, make the salad. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard and kosher salt. Add the arugula and parsley, and toss them to coat. Add the Manchego and toss once more to combine.

Slide the frittata out onto a serving place, slice in wedges and serve with the salad.

Reprinted with permission from The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots , by Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022.

