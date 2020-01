Personalized Yogurt Bowl

Be inspired to invent your own yogurt bowl by adding all sorts of foods you mix-in, drizzle or sprinkle over the top…

Makes 1 Yogurt Bowl

Pina Colada: Mix a tablespoon or two of pineapple or pineapple puree into 1/2-cup of Vanilla or Coconut Two Good™ yogurt. Sprinkle toasted coconut and macadamia nuts over the top.