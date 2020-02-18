KTVB Kitchen with Chef Franck Bacquet: Large prawns in orange and ginger sauce

BOISE, Idaho — Orange Ginger Prawns
Chef Franck Bacquet
Serves: 2
- 10 large prawns (size 8-12 preferred)
- 1 C fresh fennel, sliced thin
- ½ C dry white wine
- 1 Tbsp grated ginger
- 1/3 C diced scallions
- 1 garlic bulb, cut in half crosswise
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 1 C coconut milk
- Zest of one orange
- 1 C orange juice
- 1 Tbsp curry powder or paste
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flake
- Olive oil
- Salt & Pepper
Instructions:
· Heat large sauté pan on high heat and coat with olive oil. Roast ½ bulb of garlic in pan for 1 minute, cut side down, without allowing to burn. (The intent is to infuse the oil with garlic essence.)
· Add fennel and ginger to pan, season with salt & pepper. Cook fennel, ginger, and garlic another 1-2 minutes until fennel is softened. Remove garlic.
· Add flour and stir until vegetables are coated.
· Add white wine, coconut milk, and orange juice. Stir to incorporate.
· Reduce heat and add scallions. Reduce until sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes.
· Add prawns and cover. Cook approximately 3 minutes until prawns are cooked through.
· Season with red pepper flake, salt, and pepper, taste.
· For entrée, serve with cooked with rice or pasta.
