INGREDIENTS

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup of evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups chopped and whole pecan mixture.

*You can certainly add as many pecans as you would like.

PREPARATION

You will need a candy thermometer

Combine sugars end evaporated milk together in a large mixing pot on the stove.

Place the candy thermometer to where it's not touching the bottom of the pot - only the mixture. You will cook it on medium high.

*Keynote is to make sure you stir constantly so that the consistency of the praline isn't gritty.

The candy thermometer will reach a temperature of 240 degrees Fahrenheit.

Immediately after it reaches 240° you will turn the burner off. I usually like to move the pot to the other side of the stove.

Next you will take your 4 tablespoons of cubed butter and mix them in with your praline mixture and make sure that everything is combined.

Once everything is combined you will add your pecans to the mixture and continue to stir until it gets an opaque color and thickens.

I like to lay out parchment paper in spoon out nice little pralines.

Then last but not least let the pralines do the work. They will harden up on their own.



