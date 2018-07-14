Bacquet’s Restaurant

1117 E Winding Creek Dr

Eagle, ID 83616

Reservations: (208) 577-6238

NORWAY SALMON

1 lb salmon filet (appetizer = 3 oz per person/entrée = 6-8 oz per person)

1 cup olive oil, extra virgin

¼ cup lemon juice

½ cup shallots, diced fine

¼ cup honey

¼ cup Dijon mustard, coarse grain

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 cup heirloom tomatoes, diced

Heat 2 Tbsp butter and 2 Tbsp olive oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add salmon to pan and cook 2-3 minutes per side, until salmon is cooked through. Remove to plate and add salt and pepper to taste.

Sauce: Whisk olive oil and lemon juice and add shallots, honey, mustard. Mix until thoroughly combined. Add dill, parsley, and tomatoes and mix lightly. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Pour sauce over salmon and serve warm or cold.

Bon appétit!

© 2018 KTVB