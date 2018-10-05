Servings: About 5 cups

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Syrup::

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup mint leaves

1/2 cup raw honey

Lemonade Base::

3/4 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice

4 cups water

ice

PREPARATION

1. To create syrup, bring 1/2 cup water to boil. Remove from heat and add mint and honey, stirring to combine. Refrigerate about 1 hour. Strain mixture.

2. Combine chilled honey mixture with lemon juice and water. Serve over ice.

Pro Tips:

1. Garnish with fresh sprigs of mint and lemon slices.

2. Roll the lemon back and forth on the counter several times applying gentle pressure for easier juicing.

