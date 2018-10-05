Servings: About 5 cups
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Syrup::
1/2 cup water
1/3 cup mint leaves
1/2 cup raw honey
Lemonade Base::
3/4 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice
4 cups water
ice
PREPARATION
1. To create syrup, bring 1/2 cup water to boil. Remove from heat and add mint and honey, stirring to combine. Refrigerate about 1 hour. Strain mixture.
2. Combine chilled honey mixture with lemon juice and water. Serve over ice.
Pro Tips:
1. Garnish with fresh sprigs of mint and lemon slices.
2. Roll the lemon back and forth on the counter several times applying gentle pressure for easier juicing.
