Currywurst Poutine

Inspired by Yard House

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of French fries
  • 1 cup of cheese curds
  • 2 bratwursts
  • 1 cup of sharp white cheddar cheese
  • 1 bottle of beer
  • 5 ounces of evaporated milk
  • 1 jalapeno, sliced
  • ½ stick of butter
  • 1 tablespoon of flour
  • 1 teaspoon of oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 can of crushed tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon of curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon of paprika
  • 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup diced green onions
  • More curry powder, for sprinkling

Directions

  • Prepare your French fries and cheese curds according to your favorite recipe.
  • Pan fry your bratwursts, then slice in ½ inch rounds.
  • Add oil to a small saucepot, followed by onions. Cook on low heat until browned.
  • Add crushed tomatoes to the saucepot, increasing heat to medium. Add curry powder, paprika and red wine vinegar. Mix to combine. Allow to come to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until gravy thickens.
  • Warm butter and milk in a medium saucepot. Once melted, added cheese, stirring to combine until smooth.
  • Add in beer and jalapeno, followed by flour, sprinkling lightly until combined.
  • Remove from heat and set aside.
  • Place fries and cheese curds on a large plate.
  • Top with sliced bratwurst, followed by beer cheese and currywurst gravy.
  • Finally, sprinkle with diced green onions and curry powder.
  • Pair with your favorite German beer, and prost!

Serving size: Appetizer for up to 6

© 2018 KTVB