Currywurst Poutine
Inspired by Yard House
Ingredients
- 2 cups of French fries
- 1 cup of cheese curds
- 2 bratwursts
- 1 cup of sharp white cheddar cheese
- 1 bottle of beer
- 5 ounces of evaporated milk
- 1 jalapeno, sliced
- ½ stick of butter
- 1 tablespoon of flour
- 1 teaspoon of oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 can of crushed tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon of curry powder
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup diced green onions
- More curry powder, for sprinkling
Directions
- Prepare your French fries and cheese curds according to your favorite recipe.
- Pan fry your bratwursts, then slice in ½ inch rounds.
- Add oil to a small saucepot, followed by onions. Cook on low heat until browned.
- Add crushed tomatoes to the saucepot, increasing heat to medium. Add curry powder, paprika and red wine vinegar. Mix to combine. Allow to come to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until gravy thickens.
- Warm butter and milk in a medium saucepot. Once melted, added cheese, stirring to combine until smooth.
- Add in beer and jalapeno, followed by flour, sprinkling lightly until combined.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Place fries and cheese curds on a large plate.
- Top with sliced bratwurst, followed by beer cheese and currywurst gravy.
- Finally, sprinkle with diced green onions and curry powder.
- Pair with your favorite German beer, and prost!
Serving size: Appetizer for up to 6
