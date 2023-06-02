x
Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso

The Wake Up Idaho team is sharing recipes for Super Bowl snacks all week leading up to the big game. Monday's is easy enough for kiddos to help in the kitchen.

Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso recipe

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound to 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
  • 16-ounce jar of salsa
  • 4-ounce can diced green chiles
  • 16-ounce block of Velveeta cheese
  • 8-ounce block cream cheese
  • 8 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese

Combine ingredients in a casserole dish. No need to mix them, just place them in the dish in different sections.

Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and stir to combine all ingredients.

Serve warm with tortilla chips!

Finally, enjoy!

Credit: KTVB

