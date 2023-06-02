BOISE, Idaho —
Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso recipe
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound to 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
- 16-ounce jar of salsa
- 4-ounce can diced green chiles
- 16-ounce block of Velveeta cheese
- 8-ounce block cream cheese
- 8 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese
Combine ingredients in a casserole dish. No need to mix them, just place them in the dish in different sections.
Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and stir to combine all ingredients.
Serve warm with tortilla chips!
Finally, enjoy!
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.