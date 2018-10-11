INGREDIENTS
4 cups Brussels sprouts trimmed
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2 strips of bacon or 1 cup diced pancetta
1/2 green apple
1/2 walnuts crushed
Balsamic glaze to drizzle
1 tablespoon grape seed oil
PREPARATION
Quarter the sprouts and place them in a zip lock bag for more than two hours with extra virgin olive oil and some sea salt. Cook up two strips of bacon or pancetta in a large saute pan and remove the bacon once it's cooked. Leaving the bacon or pancetta grease in the pan add a tablespoon of grape seed oil on a medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts and saute for 20 minutes stirring every few minutes. Once they are tender add 1/2 green apple diced, 1/2 cup walnuts crushed, crumbled bacon or pancetta and crushed garlic. Saute for 3 more minutes and remove from heat. Drizzle balsamic glaze on the sprouts and serve.