INGREDIENTS

4 cups Brussels sprouts trimmed

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 strips of bacon or 1 cup diced pancetta

1/2 green apple

1/2 walnuts crushed

Balsamic glaze to drizzle

1 tablespoon grape seed oil

PREPARATION

Quarter the sprouts and place them in a zip lock bag for more than two hours with extra virgin olive oil and some sea salt. Cook up two strips of bacon or pancetta in a large saute pan and remove the bacon once it's cooked. Leaving the bacon or pancetta grease in the pan add a tablespoon of grape seed oil on a medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts and saute for 20 minutes stirring every few minutes. Once they are tender add 1/2 green apple diced, 1/2 cup walnuts crushed, crumbled bacon or pancetta and crushed garlic. Saute for 3 more minutes and remove from heat. Drizzle balsamic glaze on the sprouts and serve.

© 2018 KTVB