Television News knows no holiday so for years our family has always welcomed co-workers who had to work and couldn't travel home to family in other states. Some came several times other came only once but most often we cooked Prime Rib. Here is the recipe:

I cut the rib bones off myself instead of having the butcher do it. I like to trim it closer and more even to the bones. I save the bones for another day. The rub is done as a percentage and use the amount you need depending on the size of your prime rib.

Salt 50%

Garlic Power 25%

Lemon Pepper 15%

Ground Thyme 10%

Mix and apply to the outside of the meat. I put in on a rotisserie and let it cook until the internal temperature reaches 130 degrees and remove it letting it rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.

