INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs

Extra virgin olive oil

4-6 cloves of garlic, chopped fine

1 cup pine nuts, chopped

1-1 ½ cup grated parmesan or pecorino cheese

1 cup smoked provolone cheese, grated

1-2 shallots chopped fine

1 ½ cups Italian parsley chopped

3-4 carrots, chopped fine

4-5 celery sticks, chopped fine

1 ½ -2 medium onions, chopped fine

1-2 cups chicken or beef stock

1 cup red wine

2-3 32oz cans of tomatoes (crushed, puree or sauce will work)

1-1 ½ lbs. flat iron steak (you can use flank but really tenderize it.)

1 pound cooked pasta (I’m using orecchiette, but any pasta you like such as penne or spaghetti)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Butcher’s twine

Method:

1 Assemble stuffing mixture: Use large bowl and mix: bread crumbs, 2-3 cloves of the minced garlic, pine nuts, parmesan & provolone cheeses, shallots, and ½ of the Italian parsley. Season with salt & pepper. Then drizzle olive oil until it starts to form when you squeeze it together. Not too much, no more than ¾ cup.

2 Prep meat: If using flat iron, see if butcher will “Z” cut the steak to open it up more. Or simply pound flat using your kitchen mallet. Other cuts of meat tend to be tougher so if you can flatten them thinner the less chewy it will be. Lay out string on counter in 14” lengths every 2” along the length of meat and one long piece (24”-26”) across all of them. Then place meat on top of twine and remember to season meat with salt and pepper. Spread the stuffing mixture evenly on top of meat and roll length wise to form a log. Tie off strings and cut excess. Heat large skillet and brown meat on all sides.

3 Create sauce: Once meat has been browned on all sides, add to the skillet carrots, celery, onions and rest of garlic and Italian parsley. Let veggies sauté for several minutes, then add wine to deglaze the pan. Add to pan the broth and enough tomatoes to cover braciole. Important to season in layers with salt and pepper, but each time only lightly so not to overdo it.

4 Heat oven to 350 degrees: Place covered skillet into hot oven and occasionally roll the braciole every 15-20 minutes in the sauce. Cook for 1 ½ hours up to 3-4 hours but if you go for the longer cook time reduce heat after the first hour. Remove pan from oven and remove all of the twine. Slice the braciole into serving sizes about ¾”- 1 inch thick depending on how large the log is. Plate some sauce onto platter and layer cut meat on top. Heat up cooked pasta (or make fresh) to serve as side dish. Have extra sauce for pasta and those who like lots of sauce.

Bon Appetito from Maselli’s Kitchen.

