
recipes

KTVB Kitchen with Chef Franck Bacquet: Large prawns in orange and ginger sauce

The prawns themselves cook quickly, in just two or three minutes.

BOISE, Idaho — Orange Ginger Prawns

Chef Franck Bacquet

Serves: 2

  • 10 large prawns (size 8-12 preferred)
  • 1 C fresh fennel, sliced thin
  • ½ C dry white wine
  • 1 Tbsp grated ginger
  • 1/3 C diced scallions
  • 1 garlic bulb, cut in half crosswise
  • 1 Tbsp flour
  • 1 C coconut milk
  • Zest of one orange
  • 1 C orange juice
  • 1 Tbsp curry powder or paste
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flake
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & Pepper

Instructions:

· Heat large sauté pan on high heat and coat with olive oil. Roast ½ bulb of garlic in pan for 1 minute, cut side down, without allowing to burn. (The intent is to infuse the oil with garlic essence.)

· Add fennel and ginger to pan, season with salt & pepper. Cook fennel, ginger, and garlic another 1-2 minutes until fennel is softened. Remove garlic.

· Add flour and stir until vegetables are coated.

· Add white wine, coconut milk, and orange juice. Stir to incorporate.

· Reduce heat and add scallions. Reduce until sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes.

· Add prawns and cover. Cook approximately 3 minutes until prawns are cooked through.

· Season with red pepper flake, salt, and pepper, taste.

· For entrée, serve with cooked with rice or pasta.

